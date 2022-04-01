Telangana Govt permits Muslim staff to leave office early during Ramzan

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government on Friday issued orders permitting all its Muslim employees to leave early from their offices in order to observe fast during the holy month of Ramzan.

State chief secretary Somesh Kumar issued the orders to this effect. He stated that the Muslim employees including contract and out sourcing employees of the State government could leave their office at 4 pm every day. He said that the orders would be in force from April 3 to May 5.