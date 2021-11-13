  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana govt. releases Rs 250 cr for Dalit Bandhu in four mandals

Telangana CM KCR
x

Telangana CM KCR

Highlights

Telangana government has released Rs 250 crore for Dalit Bandhu in four mandals that include Chinthakani, Tirumalgiri, Charakonda and Nizam Sagar.

Telangana government has released Rs 250 crore for Dalit Bandhu in four mandals that include Chinthakani, Tirumalgiri, Charakonda and Nizam Sagar.

Of the total Rs 250 crore, Rs 100 crore was released for Chinthakani mandal and each Rs 50 crore for Tirumalgiri, Charakonda and Nizam Sagar.

Meanwhile, SC corporation has directed the district collectors to take up SC census for the implementation of the scheme.

Earlier, the government in a statement said that it is ready to spend Rs 3,000 crore on Dalit Bandhu, the latest flagship programme announced to empower dalit community in the state.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X