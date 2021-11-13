Telangana govt. releases Rs 250 cr for Dalit Bandhu in four mandals

Telangana government has released Rs 250 crore for Dalit Bandhu in four mandals that include Chinthakani, Tirumalgiri, Charakonda and Nizam Sagar.

Of the total Rs 250 crore, Rs 100 crore was released for Chinthakani mandal and each Rs 50 crore for Tirumalgiri, Charakonda and Nizam Sagar.

Meanwhile, SC corporation has directed the district collectors to take up SC census for the implementation of the scheme.

Earlier, the government in a statement said that it is ready to spend Rs 3,000 crore on Dalit Bandhu, the latest flagship programme announced to empower dalit community in the state.