Telangana Govt to set up 16-ft statue of Mahatma at Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav has informed that the State government has decided to set up a 16-feet tall of Mahatma Gandhi statue in front of the main gate at Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav along with Municipal Admission department special chief secretary Aravind Kumar visited the Gandhi Hospital here on Saturday and discussed about the proposed erection of statue and beautification works on the premises.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the State government would be setting up the Gandhi statue along with the beautification of Gardening and lighting system on the premises at the cost of Rs. 2 crores.

Earlier, the Minister also inspected the ongoing works of Stepwell at Bansilalpet in the city and directed the officials concerned to complete the works as early as possible.