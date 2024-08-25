Telangana Govt. to Strengthen HYDRA with a Police Station Status

Hyderabad : The Telangana government is working to make the Hyderabad Drug Enforcement Agency (HYDRA) stronger by giving it the status of a police station. This change will allow HYDRA to register FIRs (First Information Reports) directly, which will help them deal with drug-related crimes more effectively.

The official orders to give HYDRA police station status are expected to be released in the next few days. This decision aims to give HYDRA more power and make it easier for them to fight drug trafficking and abuse in the state.

This move comes after some recent criticisms about HYDRA, especially about demolishing buildings that were allegedly involved in drug activities. There are also concerns about how these buildings were given permissions, and the government is discussing what actions to take against the officials who approved them.

The government is looking at possibly taking action against these officials after talking with higher authorities. These discussions are aimed at making sure that the rules are followed properly and that there is transparency in how building permissions are handled.

By making HYDRA more powerful and ensuring accountability, the Telangana government hopes to improve its efforts against drug crimes and strengthen law enforcement in the region.