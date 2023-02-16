Telangana govt. will extend support to all the artists in film industry: Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that Telangana government is working with public welfare as its aim. The minister was the chief guest at the birthday celebrations organized by Telangana TV and Digital Media Technicians at Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium in Yusufguda on Thursday. The minister released a specially composed song on this occasion. After that, the medical camp established there was started and medical tests were done.

After that, Talasani said that CM KCR is a great leader who has developed the state of Telangana in all fields and set an example for the country. He said that millions of people are making a living in the film and TV industries. He said that many opportunities are available to artists of different languages in the Telugu film industry.

Once upon a time the name of Chennai was synonymous with the film industry. Now Telangana state has become the address, which is a matter of pride. Recently people are showing great interest in TV serials.

He said that the financial assistance for marriage under Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes implemented by the government and medical services under Aarogyasri are provided to the deserving artists and technicians of the film industry and TV Federation. Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the aim of Chief Minister KCR's government is to make all the people of the state happy.