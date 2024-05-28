  • Menu
Telangana govt. writes USA embassy, centre, seeks transportation of remains of student from USA

The Government of Telangana has reached out to the Embassy of India in Washington DC

The Government of Telangana has reached out to the Embassy of India in Washington DC, USA, and the Ministry of External and Overseas Indian Affairs in New Delhi for assistance in coordinating the transportation of the mortal remains of late Kum Gudla Sowmya from Florida, USA to India. The Chief Secretary to Government Shanthi Kumari Embassy abd central government to this extent.

Gudla Sowmya, daughter of Sri Gudla Koteshwar Rao, was pursuing a Masters degree at Atlantic University in Florida when she tragically met with an accident and passed away on 26th May 2024. Her family is deeply saddened by her sudden death and has requested the government's help in bringing her remains back to India.

The contact person in the USA for coordination is Sri Mohan Nannap, a social worker from Team Aid, whose number is +1 508 612 6676. Sri Gudla Koteshwar Rao, the father of the deceased, can be reached at 9000585138 in India.

The Embassy of India in Washington DC has been asked to assist in fulfilling all the necessary formalities for the transportation of Gudla Sowmya's remains. The Ministry of External & Overseas Indian Affairs has also been requested to follow up on the matter with the Embassy.


