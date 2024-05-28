Live
- 'Political party is not a private property', NCP takes swipe at Sharad Pawar
- AIFF league committee recommends inviting bids for new IWL team
- OpenAI Board forms Safety and Security Committee led by Altman, others
- Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav campaigns for fellow actor Pawan Singh in Bihar
- 'Pakistan can beat any team', says Haris Rauf ahead of 3rd T20I against England
- ECI removes Sandeshkhali SDPO three days before LS polls
- Chelsea close on Enzo Maresca in their hunt for head coach: Report
- Tripura govt to set up Ayurvedic, homeopathy medical colleges soon: CM Saha
- Google introduces new AI features in its Chromebook Plus laptops
- Slowly killing us: Zerodha's Nithin Kamath on sugar content, adulteration in food items
Just In
Telangana govt. writes USA embassy, centre, seeks transportation of remains of student from USA
The Government of Telangana has reached out to the Embassy of India in Washington DC
The Government of Telangana has reached out to the Embassy of India in Washington DC, USA, and the Ministry of External and Overseas Indian Affairs in New Delhi for assistance in coordinating the transportation of the mortal remains of late Kum Gudla Sowmya from Florida, USA to India. The Chief Secretary to Government Shanthi Kumari Embassy abd central government to this extent.
Gudla Sowmya, daughter of Sri Gudla Koteshwar Rao, was pursuing a Masters degree at Atlantic University in Florida when she tragically met with an accident and passed away on 26th May 2024. Her family is deeply saddened by her sudden death and has requested the government's help in bringing her remains back to India.
The contact person in the USA for coordination is Sri Mohan Nannap, a social worker from Team Aid, whose number is +1 508 612 6676. Sri Gudla Koteshwar Rao, the father of the deceased, can be reached at 9000585138 in India.
The Embassy of India in Washington DC has been asked to assist in fulfilling all the necessary formalities for the transportation of Gudla Sowmya's remains. The Ministry of External & Overseas Indian Affairs has also been requested to follow up on the matter with the Embassy.