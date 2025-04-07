Live
- Adani Ports Launches Operations at Colombo West International Terminal, Enhancing Regional Maritime Trade
- BEL bags Rs 2,385 crore deal to supply electronic warfare suites for IAF choppers
- Heatwave Alert: IMD Predicts 40°C+ in Delhi, North India
- Sikandar Box Office Collection: Salman Khan's Film Struggles to Reach ₹103.5 Crore in 9 Days
- Gurugram: MCG imposes Rs 25,000 fine against sweeping machine agency
- Kalinga Super Cup: Kerala Blasters to take on East Bengal FC in opener on April 20
- Saka rallies fans ahead of UCL QF vs Madrid, says 'Let’s make it Emirates’ greatest night'
- Healthcare hiring in India sees surge in intent in H1 2025: Report
- Maha minister bats for name change of Khultabad, where Aurangzeb’s tomb is located, to Ratnapur
- Klaasen left out of SA's central contract; Miller, van der Dussen take hybrid deals
Telangana Guv participates in Rama Samrajya Pattabhishekam at Bhadrachalam temple
Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma participated in Sri Rama Samrajya Pattabhishekam at the historic Bhadrachalam temple in Bhadradri Kothagudem...
Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma participated in Sri Rama Samrajya Pattabhishekam at the historic Bhadrachalam temple in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday.
The Governor participated in the rituals at Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple, dating back to the 17th century.
As part of the celestial coronation of Lord Ram, the Governor offered Pattu Vastralu to the deity, in accordance with temple tradition.
Expressing his spiritual elation, Jishnu Dev Varma said he felt deeply blessed to witness the sacred ritual at such a historically and religiously significant shrine. He emphasised the timeless relevance of Lord Ram's ideals and called upon all to uphold the virtues of righteousness, compassion, and truthfulness exemplified by the Maryada Purushottam.
Earlier in the day, the Governor had darshan of the presiding deities at the Bhadradri temple and offered special prayers.
The temple priests, who performed the Pattabhishekam rituals with elaborate Vedic chanting and ceremonial grandeur, blessed the Governor through ashirvachanam and presented him with prasadam.
Telangana’s Minister for Agriculture Tummala Nageswararao, the Commissioner of Endowments, the District Collector and Superintendent of Police of Bhadradri Kothagudem, and senior temple authorities accompanied the Governor during the visit.
Thousands of devotees on Sunday witnessed celestial wedding of Lord Rama with his consort Sita performed amid religious fervour at Mithila Stadium in Bhadrachalam on the occasion of Ram Navami.
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his wife Geetha offered ‘pattu vastralu’ (silk clothes) and ‘mutyala talambralu’ (pearl necklaces) to the deities on behalf of the state government.
Endowments Minister Konda Surekha and Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari also made the offerings to deities.
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust board chairman B.R. Naidu among others attended the celestial wedding
The celebrations were held in a grand way in the traditional manner with the famous temple being decked up for the special occasion.