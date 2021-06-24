Telangana HC orders judicial inquiry into dalit woman's death

Telangana High Court on Thursday ordered judicial inquiry into custodial death of dalit woman Mariamma and also asked to perform second autopsy if required. It also directed the Alair magistrate of judicial inquiry into the custodial death of Mariamma and was asked to submit the report in a sealed cover.

The court also expressed displeasure over the police for not installing CC cameras in the police station and questioned as to why they failed to install the cameras even after the supreme court's order. The court is dealing with the petition filed by the People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) chief secretary Jaya Vindyala and adjourned the matter to June 28.



Meanwhile, Human Rights Commission issued orders to the Rachakonda Commissioner of Police to submit a report of the dalit woman's death and ordered a detailed investigation. Mahesh Bhagwat was asked to submit a comprehensive report on Mariamma's death by July 28.



Mariamma and her son were sent to the prison in Addagudur of Yadadri district on the allegations of theft. Dalit association leaders alleged that Mariamma was dead after being thrashed by the police and took the matter to the Human Rights Commission.

