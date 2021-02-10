Telangana: HC passes interim stay on MLA Raja Singh's jail term

Telangana high court on Wednesday granted an interim stay on the orders passed by the special sessions court for MLA and MP which sentenced one-year imprisonment of Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh for assault on policemen in 2015.



Raja Singh was convicted for assaulting a police personnel in 2015 when the Osmania University held a Beef Festival. The MLA who called for a protest against the Beef Festival was taken into preventive detention by the police and moved to Bollarum police station where he allegedly attacked the policemen.

The Bollaram police then registered a case against him involving sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duties) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Challenging the court orders, the MLA approached the high court which issued a stay and adjourned the case hearing to four weeks.