Telangana health director asks public not to believe fake news on Omicron

Telangana state public health director Dr Srinivas Rao asked people not to believe any fake news on Omicron. Speaking to the media, Dr Srinivas Rao said that the people will be notified by the centre or state government if the new virus is reported in India.

"There is no hesitation to hide the virus break out. Security is also tightened at the airports," he said.

He added that the central government has recognized 12 countries at 'risk entries'. "All those who arrived from those countries are subjected to undergo RT-PCR tests from today midnight and those who are tested positive will be admitted to TIMS isolation centre in Gachibowli. So far 41 passengers have been arrived from the 12 countries that include 22 from Europe, 17 from UK, two from Singapore," he said.

Tests were conducted on the passengers, however, none of them tested positive, he added.