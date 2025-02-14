Live
Just In
Telangana Health Education and Media Officers Association Unveils Diary Calendar in Gadwal.
Gadwal : The Telangana Health Education and Media Officers Association's state-level diary calendar was unveiled on Friday at the Jogulamba Gadwal District Medical and Health Office. The unveiling ceremony was led by the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), Dr. S.K. Siddappa.
Several dignitaries participated in the event, including District Program Officers Dr. Sandhya Kiranmai, Dr. G. Raju, Dr. Rizwana Tanveer, and Dr. Prasanna Rani. Also in attendance were Superintendent Muni Prasad, Health Educator Madhusudhan Reddy, ASO Tirumalesh Reddy, DPHNO Varalakshmi, DDIM Ramanjaneyulu, and District Program Coordinator Shyam Sunder. Their collective presence and participation contributed to the successful execution of the program.
This initiative highlights the importance of health education and media collaboration in promoting public health awareness across Telangana.