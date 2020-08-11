Hyderabad: In a significant development, Health Minister Eatala Rajender hinted at taking over 50 per cent of beds in corporate hospitals that flout Covid treatment rules and fleece patients.



If hospitals do not mend their ways, Eatala wanted department officials to prepare a plan for taking over 50 per cent of beds in corporate and private hospitals to offer corona treatment as per government fixed charges.

Exorbitant charges being levied by private hospitals also came up for discussion in the Minister's meeting with central team on Monday afternoon. The Central team suggested the state government to initiate strict action on private hospitals under Epidemic Disease Act, Eatala informed.

Meanwhile, Eatala directed senior officials to constitute a committee to examine the explanations given by hospitals to show cause notices served by the Health department.

He wanted them to carefully go through the explanations and initiate action against whom who failed to give a proper reply.

Eatala stated that besides high treatment charges, upfront payment of Rs 2 to 3 lakh for each patient admission, charging Rs one lakh per day like complaints were received.

He said that some complained that hospitals wanted them to take corona related tests even though they went for other treatments and were not symptomatic.