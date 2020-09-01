Telangana High Court adjourns hearing of petition against RLIS as the issue is pending in Supreme Court

The Telangana High Court has indefinitely adjourned the hearing on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme. The bench today heard a petition filed by Congress leader Vamshichandra Reddy and social activist Srinivas seeking an order directing the Anshra Pradesh government to halt the process of construction of the project. The Supreme Court has made it clear that it will not intervene as the matter is pending with the NGT.

However, Additional AG Ramachandra Rao argued that the Telangana High Court would have jurisdiction over the matter. Responding to this, the bench headed by Chief Justice RS Chauhan questioned how the Telangana High Court could order the Andhra Pradesh government. Counsel for the petitioner told the court that NGT had allowed the AP to submit the DPR and go for tenders.

The High Court questioned why it did not go to the Supreme Court if there was an objection to the NGT orders. Andhra Pradesh AG Shriram explained to the court that all the points in the petition were before the Supreme Court and asked to wait until the trial in the Supreme Court is over. The High Court adjourned the hearing of the petition indefinitely till the completion of the hearing in the Supreme Court.