Telangana High Court adjourns hearing on KCR's petition Kaleshwaram project report

In a significant development regarding the Kaleshwaram Project Commission report, the High Court has postponed the hearing on a petition filed by former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and former Minister Harish Rao.

During the proceedings, the High Court inquired of the government's Advocate General whether action would be initiated only after the commission's report is presented and debated in the Assembly. The Advocate General requested additional time to clarify the government's stance, prompting the court to adjourn the hearing until Friday.

Amid a heated political climate surrounding the Kaleshwaram project, anticipation is high across the state regarding the outcome of this case.