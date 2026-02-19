  1. Home
Telangana High Court adjourns hearing on splitting of GHMC GO, issues notices

  • Created On:  19 Feb 2026 2:46 PM IST
The Telangana High Court has issued notices to the State and Central governments on the petition filed against recently issued G.O. No. 55, splitting GHMC into three separate corporations.

Businessman Guruva Reddy challenged this decision in the High Court, arguing that it contravened the central circular based on the 2027 census. He requested a stay on the implementation of the G.O until the census was completed and urged that GHMC remain as it is in the meantime.

The High Court, which heard the please issued notices to both the central and state governments, with the case adjourned for three weeks for further hearing.

Tags

Telangana High CourtGHMC SplitG.O. No. 55Guruva Reddy Petition2027 Census
