Telangana High Court adjourns verdict on Group-1 to February 5

The Telangana High Court has deferred its verdict on the Group-1 recruitments, announcing that the judgment will now be delivered on February 5. The division bench informed counsel that the judgment copy was not yet ready.

Earlier, a single bench had imposed a stay on the Group-1 recruitment process. Subsequently, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) and several selected candidates approached the division bench, which lifted the stay while making it clear that all appointments would be subject to the final outcome of the case.

The matter arises from a previous ruling by a single judge, who cited irregularities and a lack of transparency in the conduct of the Group-1 examinations. The judge ordered the cancellation of the final list of marks and general ranks, directing either a re-evaluation of answer scripts or the conduct of fresh examinations.

Challenging this order, the TGPSC and a number of successful candidates filed appeals before the division bench. Hearings in these appeals have already been completed. Although the verdict was expected to be pronounced on Friday, the court has now postponed it to February 5.