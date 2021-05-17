Telangana: High Court All Praise For Telangana Police Over Implementation Of Lockdown

The High Court held an enquiry on the corona conditions in Telangana. Thus the Telangana High Court lauded the three commissioners for strictly enforcing the rules during the lockdown imposed by the government in view of the severity of the corona in the state. The High Court hearing on the corona conditions began on Monday morning. On this occasion, three commissioners from Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda submitted videotaped footage of the lockdown and relaxation to the High Court.



The High Court congratulated the three CPs for strictly enforcing the guidelines from 6 to 10 a.m. during the lockdown. The DGP submitted a report to the court on the implementation of the lockdown and corona regulations. Details of cases registered against violators were submitted to the court. The High Court expressed satisfaction over the implementation of lockdown and night curfew in the state. It appreciated the performance of the police under these three Commissionerates.



It is learned that Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar recently visited Old City on the day of Ramadan. The lockdown is said to be strictly enforced by the Old City people. He said people were nowhere to be seen in the Purana Shehar area. Thus he thanked people for following the strict Covid-19 rules on the festival day as well.



On the other hand, Corona cases are slowly declining in Telangana. In the past 24 hours, 44,985 corona tests were performed and 3,816 were positive. 658 new cases were reported under GHMC. Corona spread was slow in districts. In most districts, new cases were reported twice a year. During the same period, 5,892 people recovered from the corona and 27 died. While 5,28,823 positive cases have been registered in Telangana so far and 4,74,899 people have become healthy. Another 50,969 are being treated. The total death toll in the state has risen to 2,955.