Telangana High Court chides Nirmal Collector for flouting its orders

The High Court on Monday chided Nirmal district CollectorMusharaff Ali Farooqui flouting repeatedly passed orders and giving certain directions since h August 20 and asked if there is any particular reason behind his behavior.

The division bench headed by Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy made this remark while hearing a plea filed by K Anjukumar Reddy seeking Court to direct the State government to take action against the land grabbers/realtors who are destroying the tank bed land of Jafar Cheruvutank/Kurranapet Cheruvutank at Nirmal and remove the encroachments made in the tank by fixing the FM limits of the tanks and also reconstruct the bund of the Kotha/Kotch Cheruvu which has been damaged by the land grabbers/encroachers.

Chief Justice stated that the report of the Nirmal District Collector dated September 23 is vague. The information sought by this Court by the earlier order was not even mentioned. This Court had sought information with regard to the 10 lakes existing in the Nirmal town, the FTL areas, the area of the buffer zone, encroachment on the lake and in the buffer zone area. All this information is conspicuously missing, the Court added.

The High Court directed the Nirmal District Collector to file a detailed report on a complete study of the Nala network prevalent in the Nirmal town. A complete survey of each Nala in order to discover the extent of illegal encroachment in or around nalas.

The extent of lakes, FTL area, extent of its buffer zone, encroachment made in the buffer zone, on the bund and in the lakes especially in the FTL area, the time period required by the collector for removing the encroachment in these areas. The collector is further directed to ensure that the present construction/encroachment may should be stopped forthwith under the relevant provisions of law, the Court said. If the construction is continuing the same shall be seized by the collector forthwith and steps should be taken by him for demolishing the said illegal construction, CJ bench stated.

Nirmal District Collector Musharaff Ali Farooqui requested the Court to give two months time to file the comprehensive report on lake encroachments.

The High Court directed to file the report on or before December 1, 2020, and the Collector to be present in the next hearing.

The matter was adjourned to 4th December.