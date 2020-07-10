Telangana High Court directs Government to stall secretariat demolition works

The court was hearing a lunch motion petition filed by the professor PL Vishweshwara Rao who alleged that the government is carrying out the demolition works violating COVID-19 norms. The plea also stated that the works are causing air pollution the city which are against the solid waste management norms.

The demolition works of secretariat began on Tuesday after the High Court's order. Around 60 per cent of the buildings inside the secretariat complex has been demolished.

Meanwhile, the advocate general told the court that over 50 per cent of demolition works have been completed. However, the court also asked the government on what basis the works are being carried out and sought an explanation on Monday. It asked the government to halt the works until further notice. The matter was adjourned to Monday.

It is notified that the High Court issued a green signal to the demolition of the secretariat thus granting permission for the construction of new secretariat.