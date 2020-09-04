Telangana High Court frowns as governments give free education a miss

Hyderabad: On Friday, the High Court Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy heard a batch of 10 public interest litigations (PILs) seeking to implement the fundamental right of children to free and compulsory education.



Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan expressed deep dissatisfaction over the delay in solving the issue. Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy pointed out that the court wanted to know when this Article 21a would be implemented, or whether it would be implemented at all in his lifetime or not. "It seems even during our grandchildren's time also, this will not come into force," Justice Bollam opined.

Chief Justice Chauhan pointed out that the children could not be deprived of the Fundamental Right to Education and wondered why the Central government was not releasing its share. "The court has already directed the Central and the State governments to resolve this difficulty of sharing of the burden. And the Central government promised that they would resolve this with the State government. After that, we did not hear anything from the Central government," CJ said.

Special GP Andavalli Sanjeev Kumar and Assistant Solicitor General Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao sought time to file the counter affidavit. Counsel for one of the petitioners Manasa informed the court that last time also the court had given direction to Special GP and ASG, as the last chance to file the counter-affidavits. Moreover, The court had recorded the statement, again the State and Central government counsels were seeking time to file the counter, she alleged.

Chief Justice Chauhan directed the Special GP to file the counter by Monday, and ASG to inform the Central government to resolve the matter and file the counter by September 17. The matter has been adjourned till September 18.

HC on erring pvt hospitals

The Chief Justice pointed out that the State government should look into the lapses of the private hospitals. "I am sorry to say that the State is simply not moving against the private hospitals."

The High Court Chief Justice Bench on Friday heard a batch of 20 PILs seeking to prevent or deal with the Covid-19 pandemic in the State and further, to regulate the private hospitals and private diagnostic centres treating the Covid-19 patients.

Even on the last occasion, though the State's Minister of Health had given a public statement that 50 per cent of the beds in the private hospitals will be taken over for the treatment of poor people at large, the assurance is yet to be implemented. "Why the false assurance is given, if no concrete steps are going to be taken?" CJ added.

Dr Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health, submitted a report informing the court that the government is implementing all the directions of the court.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority is directed to enquire into the overcharging by private hospitals functioning in Hyderabad, Secunderabad and RR district and to submit its report to the High Court and as well as to the Director of Public Health, Hyderabad.