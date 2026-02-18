Telangana High Court lifts stay on Ibrahimpatnam municipal chairman election

The Ibrahimpatnam Municipal Chairman election has received a green light, as the Telangana High Court has lifted its previous stay on the poll. The court has directed the Election Commission and the District Collector to make a final decision regarding the election.

The election case was heard in the High Court on Wednesday. Two days earlier, the court had temporarily stayed the election, but has now reversed that order.

Meanwhile, a habeas corpus petition was filed in the High Court regarding the disappearance of Ibrahimpatnam’s 19th Ward Councillor, Akula Yadagiri. During today’s hearing, Yadagiri was presented before the court by Ibrahimpatnam police, and he provided his statement to the court.