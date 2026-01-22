Telangana High Court likely to give verdict on Group-1 Exams Today

The Telangana High Court is set to deliver its verdict today on the Group-1 examination conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC), with the judgment expected to be pronounced before 11 am.

The ruling will decide the fate of 563 Group-1 officers who have already been issued appointment letters. The High Court division bench had earlier clarified that these appointments would be subject to the outcome of today’s judgment.

The Group-1 examination was conducted in 2024. Following the declaration of results, several unsuccessful candidates approached the High Court, alleging irregularities in the conduct of the examination. After hearing the petitions, a single bench of the High Court ordered the cancellation of the selection list and directed that the examination be held afresh.

Subsequently, the division bench stayed the single bench’s order and took up the matter for detailed hearing. After concluding full arguments on 30 December last year, the division bench reserved its verdict, which is scheduled to be delivered today.