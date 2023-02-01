Telangana High Court notifies ten posts of civil judges

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued a notification for ten posts of civil judges in the TS Judicial Service.

Of the ten eight vacancies will be filled under direct recruitment and the remaining by transfer. Submission of online applications will begin on February 1. March 1 is the last date for submitting them.

The registrar (recruitment) informed that no handwritten or typed applications will be accepted. The detailed notification is available on website of the high court http://tshc.gov.in

The online screening test will be held on April 23 (Sunday). The scheduled time will be mentioned in the hall-tickets. Candidates may download the hall-tickets from April 1.