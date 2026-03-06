Telangana High Court Orders Election for Kyatanapalli Municipal chairman

The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to hold elections for the chairman and vice chairman of Kyatanapalli Municipal Corporation within three weeks.

The court heard the dispute over the municipality on Friday, following recent political developments in Kyatanapalli, Mancherial district, after the municipal elections. The election of the municipal leader was halted amid ongoing tensions.

BRS party leader and former MLA Balka Suman was arrested by police and subsequently remanded. He later applied for bail, which was granted.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Kyatanapalli after his release, Suman made serious allegations against local MP Vamsi Krishna.