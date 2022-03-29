Telangana High Court says no to felling of trees in Vikarabad forest

Hyderabad: The Chief Justice Bench on Monday directed the State government not to cut the trees on 100 acres land allotted for the purpose of establishing National Prison Academy, located in Kothrepally village, Damagundem Forest area of Vikarabad district till further orders.

It is very unfortunate that the State has not filed its reply despite issuing notice on January 20 seeking its response on erasing huge flora on the 100 acres of land, CJ Satish Chandra Sharma noted.

The Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili heard the plea filed by the Damagundam Forest Protection, a registered society, challenging the action of the officials in felling trees on the said land for establishing the National Prison Academy, Prisons Reform Centre. Further hearing of the matter to be held after summer vacation.