Telangana High Court stays directions of NCBC on interviews at EFLU

Hyderabad: Telangana State High Courton Wednesday stayed the orders of the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) on conducting interviews for the teaching posts at English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU). Earlier, Congress leader Dasoju Sravan had approached the NCBC lodging a complaint on the same. Following this, the NCBC

had directed the university in January this year to suspend the interview process. Following this development, the EFLU had approached the State High Court preferring an appeal on the directions of the NBCC. The court has allowed the EFLU to continue with the interview process of the teaching staff. However, it asked not to declare the results until further orders of the court.