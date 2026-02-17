Telangana High Court suspends Ibrahimpatnam municipal chairman election
The political climate in Ibrahimpatnam Municipality, Rangareddy district, has become tense following the suspension of the chairman’s election. The election was nearing completion when the Telangana High Court issued a stay order, halting the process.
The postponement stems from the disappearance of Ward 19 Councillor Akula Yadagiri. Yadagiri's son filed a habeas corpus petition, alleging his father was kidnapped.
The court ordered the police to produce Yadagiri and granted an interim stay on the election until further notice.
