Telangana High Court urged to stop RBS aid to those having more than 5 acres

Hyderabad: The High Court Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili on Friday, issued notices to Chief Secretary and other officials directing them to respond to the notices duly furnishing a reply to the contention raised by the petitioner stating that the Telangana government was extending the Rythu Bandhu aid to those having lands more than 5 acres, while leaving out the actual beneficiary viz., the poor and marginal farmers.



Jithender Reddy, counsel for the petitioner, informed the Division Bench that the main intent of the State government was to extend financial benefit to all poor and marginal farmers who cannot afford to cultivate their lands by investing money. However, the financial benefit which is extended under the Rythu Bandhu scheme is actually not reaching the poor and marginal farmers, instead it was reaching all those who were having more than 5 acres of land and financially well off to afford to cultivate their lands, he said.

He further added that the tenant farmers, who actually invest an amount in purchasing seeds, fertilizers, pesticides and harvesting the crop do not get the benefit. Hence, the petitioner sought a direction to the State government not to extend the financial benefit under Rythu Bandhu to all those in possession of 5 acres and more as per the revenue records.

The Bench adjourned the plea after summer vacation directing the Registry, High Court to tag the other two writ petitions filed with the similar request for further hearing.