Telangana Horticulture Director Urges Farmers to Focus on Vegetable Cultivation

Hyderabad: Telangana Horticulture Department Director Sheikh Yasmin Bhasha has urged farmers to take up vegetable cultivation to address the state’s acute shortage of over 56 per cent.

Speaking at the second day of the 44th Annual Meeting of the All India Coordination Scheme on Vegetable Crops at Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University, Rajendranagar, on Saturday, she emphasised that vegetable farming can provide better income and shorter harvest cycles compared to other crops.

She explained that Telangana currently imports large quantities of vegetables from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. To reduce dependency, the department will provide farmers with technical guidance, micro-irrigation equipment, subsidies, and access to high-yielding, disease-resistant varieties. Demonstrations of new varieties and best practices will be conducted across farmer fields to encourage adoption.

Bhasha highlighted the need for varieties resistant to heat, blight, viruses, and drought, stressing that quality produce will help farmers secure better prices. She added that vegetable cultivation not only strengthens food security but also boosts the state’s agricultural economy.

Senior officials and scientists from across India, including the Telangana Horticultural University Vice Chancellor, Dr Danda Rajireddy, ICAR Assistant Director General Dr Sudhakar Pandey, and directors from leading agricultural institutes, attended. Over 300 scientists participated, reflecting national-level collaboration to strengthen the vegetable crop research and production.