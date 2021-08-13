  • Menu
Telangana: IAS L Sharman appointed as Hyderabad collector replacing Shweta Mohanti

Highlights

The IAS officer L. Sharman has been appointed as the District Collector of Hyderabad replacing Shweta Mohanti. The orders were issued by Chief secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday night. Shweta Mohanti has applied to the government for permission to study Public Administration at Harvard University in the United States and hence she was relieved of her duties in the wake of this. Sharman, a member of the 2005 IAS batch who was the District Collector of Nagar Kurnool, was transferred to Hyderabad.

On Thursday he was appointed as the District Collector of Hyderabad. Sharman‌ was welcomed by Additional Collector Venkateshwar and later took charge as the new collector of Hyderabad.

Similarly, Shweta Mohanti who is also the Collector in charge of Medchal, Malkajgiri District, has also been relieved of her duties. Orders were issued handing over the responsibilities of Medchal Malkajgiri District to Medak Collector S Harish. Shweta Mohanti is scheduled to travel abroad on Thursday.

