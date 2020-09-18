Telangana IAS Officer Amrapali Kata New PMO Deputy Secretary: Career, Personal Life

Woman IAS officer Amrapali Kata—this is not the first time we have heard her name. She has grabbed headlines earlier too. She is grabbing the headlines today for being appointed as the deputy secretary at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

So, who is Amrapali Kata?

Amrapali Kata is a 2010 batch IAS officer who hails from the coastal town of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Her rise to fame was not only being an IAS officer but also the fact that she was the first woman IAS officer to be posted at the Warangal Urban district in Telangana which was recently formed.

Daughter of an Andhra University professor, Amrapali Kata spent much of her childhood in Visakhapatnam where she finished a majority of her schooling days too. Amrapali is a student of Satya Sai Mandir School, Visakhapatnam. She studied BTech civil engineering from the prestigious IIT Madras. Amrapali then did her post-graduation at the famous IIMB in the year 2004 and 2006. She got her MBA degree from India's ivy league B-school Indian Institute of Management in Bengaluru. She got 39th rank in the challenging UPSC exams and was the youngest person to have cleared it.

Amrapali was appointed sub-collector of Vikarabad in RR district of Telangana. Later she became the director of women and child welfare (dept). Later she was appointed as collector and district magistrate (Warangal Urban) by the KCR government.

She had even worked as Union minister Kishan Reddy's Personal Secretary.

She grabbed the headlines during the release of Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 as she booked an entire theatre by purchasing tickets for her staff members to reward them for their performance. This had drawn a lot of flak on social media.

She was the brain behind getting the walls and flyovers in the city beautified with art. She also gave government offices a makeover with beautiful makeovers. Besides launching save water programmes, Amrapali has also organised blood donation camps which inspired a lot of youth to contribute to the cause.

At 38, she is not only the youngest IAS cadre officer but also the most inspiring women leader in Telangana. Amrapali is married to IPS officer Sameer Sharma.

The appointment committee of the Cabinet stated that Amrapali Kata will serve the PMO until October 27, 2023.