Telangana IAS Officers' Wives Association Meets President Draupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Nilayam

The Telangana IAS Officers' Wives Association (TG IASOWA) met with the Hon'ble President of India, HE Draupadi Murmu, on December 20th at the Rashtrapati Nilayam.

During the visit, Priyanka Goel, President of the Association, and Dr. Ruchi Ranjan, Honorary Secretary, presented a memento to the President. This memento, uniquely conceptualized and designed by IASOWA, showcased the Spirit of Telangana through Cheriyal art and storytelling.

In addition, the Association gifted a shawl made from recycled plastic bottles, symbolizing IASOWA’s commitment to sustainability.

Both gifts were highly appreciated by the Hon'ble President. She lauded the Association for their commendable work and encouraged them to continue being an inspiring force, leading by example.