Live
- Cabbies up the ante, demand govt to fulfil poll promises
- Heart muscles can regenerate in some people, says study
- Minor Earthquake Tremors Felt in Prakasam District
- School job case: Charge framing at special PMLA court in Kolkata likely on Monday
- Metro Water Board’s desilting works in city moving at a snail’s pace
- President urges ‘Atmanirbharta’ in defence manufacturing
- German Varsity delegates propose to establish off campus in city
- Telangana IAS Officers' Wives Association Meets President Draupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Nilayam
- Chandrababu reviews on heavy rains in North Andhra, alerts officials
- Seven killed in two road accidents in Telugu states
Just In
Telangana IAS Officers' Wives Association Meets President Draupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Nilayam
The Telangana IAS Officers' Wives Association (TG IASOWA) met with the Hon'ble President of India, HE Draupadi Murmu, on December 20th at the...
The Telangana IAS Officers' Wives Association (TG IASOWA) met with the Hon'ble President of India, HE Draupadi Murmu, on December 20th at the Rashtrapati Nilayam.
During the visit, Priyanka Goel, President of the Association, and Dr. Ruchi Ranjan, Honorary Secretary, presented a memento to the President. This memento, uniquely conceptualized and designed by IASOWA, showcased the Spirit of Telangana through Cheriyal art and storytelling.
In addition, the Association gifted a shawl made from recycled plastic bottles, symbolizing IASOWA’s commitment to sustainability.
Both gifts were highly appreciated by the Hon'ble President. She lauded the Association for their commendable work and encouraged them to continue being an inspiring force, leading by example.