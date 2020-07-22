Telangana: Irked over bad roads, youth in Jangaon sow paddy on potholes

Telangana: In a unique protest, a group of youngsters from Cheetakodur village of Jangaon district sowed paddy on one of the waterlogged potholes in the village expressing their displeasure over the officials concerned. The youngsters alleged that the district authorities turned a blind eye on the issue even as the roads posing a danger to the motorists.

One of the youngsters alleged that it has been five years since the Jangaon became a district and no development works have been carried out by the government. The condition of the roads are pathetic in the small villages like Cheetakodur and several motorists met with the accidents while moving on the pothole-ridden roads, he said.

He said that the officials must not be ignorant over the issue as it is concerned with the lives of the people travelling on the roads. "The road is filled with potholes almost for three-kilometre," the youngster added. Even after the issue was taken to the notice of the collector by submitting a representation, the authorities remained tight-lipped, he said.

In February this year, youngsters in Hyderabad measured the length of the potholes to highlight the issue and take the matter to the notice of the officials concerned. Travelling on the pothole-ridden waterlogged during the monsoon poses a grave danger to the motorists.