Telangana: It is difficult to contain coronavirus, Kishan Reddy

Vidyanagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that it was difficult to contain Coronavirus in the country, when compared with Europe and the UK.

Reddy stated that it was, however, possible to contain the virus with the help of public and private partnership. He made the remarks while addressing a gathering here in Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital .

He claimed that the Centre was making all efforts to contain spread of the virus. "The Modi Government has ensured availability of oxygen plants and medicines. It had overcome shortage of oxygen in just 15 days".

The minister revealed that the government had set up oxygen plants in several hospitals across the country. "It has given 1,400 ventilators to 46 hospitals in Telangana. Of the 80 lakh vaccines given to the State, 15 lakh have been distributed to private hospitals".

He said the government had prepared plans to produce 200 crore vaccines.