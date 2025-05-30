Telangana JAC Submits 13-Point Demand Memorandum to Jogulamba Gadwal Collector Seeking Welfare Measures for Statehood Activists

Gadwal: A delegation from the Telangana Movement Joint Action Committee (JAC), led by District General Secretaries G. Narasimhulu and T. Padma, submitted a memorandum of demands to the Hon’ble District Collector of Jogulamba Gadwal today, urging the state government to recognize and rehabilitate activists who played key roles in the Telangana statehood movement.

Speaking on the occasion, G. Narasimhulu recalled the historical sacrifices made during the Telangana struggle, which began with the Mulki agitation in 1967-68 and continued until the state formation in 2014. He pointed out that 369 young students lost their lives in the first phase and more than 1,200 martyrs in the second phase of the movement. Despite their sacrifices, many activists today are leading lives of neglect, suffering from economic hardship, poor health, and loss of livelihoods.

He appealed to the government to establish a Welfare Board for Telangana movement activists and allocate necessary funds to support them. The JAC expressed hope that their long-standing demands would finally be addressed.

The JAC's 13 Demands:

1. Government recognition and issuance of ID cards to Telangana movement activists.

2. Allotment of 2,500 square yards of land and construction of a four-room house for each recognized activist.

3. Provision of a monthly honorarium of ₹30,000 to each activist.

4. ₹10 lakh compensation and a government job for families of martyrs from the second phase who were not covered earlier, and similar financial and employment opportunities for families of first-phase martyrs.

5. Establish a “Cultural Memorial Forest” on 100 acres to honor the martyrs.

6. Provide ESI healthcare services to the families of deceased activists.

7. Issue free bus passes to all recognized Telangana movement activists.

8. Give priority access in all government welfare schemes to movement activists.

9. Allocate 2% reservation in education, employment, and politics for activists’ families.

10. Provide direct financial assistance of ₹1 crore with 50% subsidy for activists to start businesses, as many lost their jobs and professions during the movement.

11. Offer government jobs and livelihood opportunities to artists who contributed to the Telangana movement; a state cultural policy should be declared.

12. Construct memorial buildings for Telangana martyrs in each district.

13. Provide ₹20 lakh general and accidental insurance coverage for recognized movement activists.

The memorandum submission was attended by other JAC leaders including Prasanna, General Secretary of Gadwal, and other members who collectively appealed to the government for justice, dignity, and welfare support to those who laid the foundation for a separate Telangana state.