Telangana Jagruthi Launches Postcard Campaign, Demands Fulfilment of Promises to Women

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi, under the leadership of former MLC K. Kavitha, has launched a postcard campaign demanding the state government fulfil its promises to women. As part of the initiative, 10,000 postcards are being sent to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, urging him to take immediate action.

Speaking on the occasion, Kavitha stated, "If the government does not issue a clear statement by the 8th of this month, we will escalate our movement by sending lakhs of postcards to Sonia Gandhi."

The campaign highlights the concerns over unfulfilled assurances given to women and aims to pressurise the Congress-led government into taking concrete steps. Telangana Jagruthi, known for its active role in social and political movements, has vowed to continue its efforts until their demands are met.