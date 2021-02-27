Telangana: Jeevan Reddy slams KTR for 'misleading' people

Nampally: Veteran Congress leader and MLC T Jeevan Reddy on Friday lashed out at Industries Minister KTR and alleged that the minister had misled the people of the State over the jobs filled up by the State government. He made these remarks while responding to claims of KTR that they had filled up 1,32,899 jobs between 2014 to 2020.

Countering the claims of KTR, Reddy said that the CM himself had stated in his address to the Assembly in the year 2014 that the State had a total vacancies of 1.7 lakh in the State, and wondered how the government was able to fill up 31,000 more posts. He wondered if the regularisation of contract employees of Electricity department would mean the recruitment of new posts.

Referring to the statement of the minister he wondered the recruitment of the posts by Singereni collieries management with the dependents of its ex-employees would also mean the recruitment of the regular posts by the state government.

Referring to the statement of KTR that they had filled up 80 posts in the horticulture department, Reddy pointed out that the authorities concerned had removed 440 extension officers from the same department. He said that the credit to remove all the fields from MGNREGS went to CM KCR. He mocked that the removal of scavengers from the schools had forced their teachers to clean the floors on their own.