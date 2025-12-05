Telangana key to India’s defence & aerospace leap: TGCHE chairman

Professor V Balakista Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), delivered a special address at the Defence& Aerospace Conclave 2025, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Telangana, on Thursday. He strongly urged all stakeholders to significantly bolster industry–academia partnerships to effectively meet the evolving technological and strategic demands of the nation.

Professor Reddy highlighted the transformative influence of globalisation, liberalisation, and privatisation on India’s defence and aerospace sectors. He observed that progressive government policies and legal reforms have been crucial in accelerating growth in these critical areas. He pointed to a range of emerging opportunities across the aviation ecosystem, including increased private sector participation in airlines, airports, Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities, air taxis, and air ambulance services.

Reflecting on India’s remarkable space journey, which has evolved substantially since the 1960s, Professor Reddy stressed the growing strategic importance of space law. He cited his own involvement in current legislative efforts in this domain and emphasised that robust legal frameworks will be fundamental in shaping India’s future in both space exploration and commercial ventures.

Professor Reddy affirmed that the national goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) and the state's aspiration of Telangana Rising are complementary. This positions Telangana as a crucial contributor to India’s emerging global leadership in defence and aerospace.

He stressed that deregulation and increased private sector involvement have generated unprecedented opportunities for the nation's youth. To capitalise on this, TGCHE is proactively equipping students with industry-ready skills through curriculum modernisation, industry-aligned educational programmes, Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), and structured internships.

He further noted that the potential of India’s vast demographic dividend can only be fully realised through robust industry–academia collaboration. By actively fostering innovation, targeted skill development, and strategic alliances, Professor Reddy reiterated TGCHE’s commitment to building a resilient ecosystem.

This strategy is designed to ensure that Telangana’s youth play a central and defining role in shaping the nation’s future in the defence and aerospace industries. He concluded by stressing the need for deeper collaboration to harness India’s full technological potential and strengthen its strategic capabilities on the global stage.