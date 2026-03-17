Telangana: KTR accuses Congress of playing ‘biggest fraud’ after making 420 promises

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress government in Telangana and remarked that the ‘credit’ for playing the ‘biggest fraud’ in the world after making 420 promises in the elections goes to the Congress party.

Speaking on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the Assembly, he claimed that nowhere in the world has a party made such a large number of promises in the elections and then failed to honour them.

He accused the Congress of failing to deliver on its promises despite claiming that the guarantees would be implemented within 100 days. “The Congress said each family would benefit to the tune of Rs 2.5 lakh. Even after over two years, can the government show a single family that has received such benefits?” he asked.

KTR said that a Governor’s address carries immense importance as it reflects the policy direction and commitments of the ruling government. However, he alleged that the present government had reduced it to a mere formality devoid of accountability.

He recalled that during the first Governor’s address after the Congress came to power, then Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had publicly stated that the “six guarantees” promised by the Congress would be given legal status, and that the Chief Minister had even signed a file to that effect. KTR questioned what had happened to that file and demanded answers from the government.

“Where is the file signed by the Chief Minister granting legal status to the six guarantees? If such an important document has disappeared, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) must be constituted immediately to trace it,” he demanded.

KTR further said that when the very first Governor’s address lacked credibility due to unfulfilled assurances, the value of subsequent addresses also comes into question. “If the Chief Minister’s signed file itself has no value, how can people trust this government? Every declaration made by the Chief Minister today carries zero value in the eyes of the public,” he remarked.

KTR also criticised ministers for making contradictory statements in the Assembly and urged the Speaker to ensure accountability. “If false statements are made even in the Assembly, what hope is there for truth outside?” he said, adding that the legislature must uphold truth and responsibility.

The BRS leader alleged that the state administration had deteriorated over the past 28 months. He accused the government of mounting debts, financial mismanagement, diversion of funds, and prioritising political propaganda over development. “All that remains today are debts, dues, diversions, commissions, bulldozer politics, and abuses,” he said.

He also criticised the government for allegedly spending Telangana’s resources on political campaigns in other states while failing to bring funds from the Centre. “You go to Delhi not to secure funds but to offer them. That is the difference,” he said.

On the economic front, KTR pointed out that Telangana, once among the fastest-growing states, was now witnessing a slowdown. He questioned the decline in revenues, including GST collections, registrations, and vehicle revenues, and attributed it to “negative policies and negative mindset.”

He further alleged that industries and IT employment were declining and dismissed claims made at investment summits as exaggerated propaganda. He also accused the government of attempting to erase the legacy of former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, stating that Telangana’s development itself stands as a testament to his contributions.

On welfare measures, KTR criticised the government for failing women, farmers, pensioners, and unemployed youth. He questioned the status of promised schemes such as Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to women, interest-free loans, farm loan waivers, and unemployment benefits.

The BRS leader also alleged that existing schemes introduced by the previous government had been discontinued or weakened.







