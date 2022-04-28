Telangana: KTR inaugurates Thermo Fishers India Engineering Center in Hyderabad

Telangana IT Minister KTR inaugurated the Thermo Fishers India Engineering Center at Gachibowli in Hyderabad. Speaking at the event, KTR said the government creating a better environment for investors in the state and working towards the goal of achieving $ 100 billion in the field of life sciences by 2030. He said that data science is intertwined with life sciences and hence Thermo Fishers Research and Development Center is being set up. He said the company was being formed with an investment of $ 15 million that will employ over 450 skilled engineers.



The minister said Thermo Fisher will aim at the new products to analytical solutions. "The company estimates that research costs $ 1.4 billion a year and is already conducting research on production, land and water resources," KTR said recalling that meeting with representatives of Thermo Fishers in Boston last month.



Minister KTR said that they are in an active position in Asia in terms of research centers. He said that Hyderabad has a special place in terms of skill and efficiency and has several research centres such as IDPL, ICRISAT and CSIR. "Hyderabad is also a good place for global capability centers," KTR added.