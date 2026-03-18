Telangana Launches Natural Farming Drive with Farmer Kits Distribution

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has launched the distribution of ‘Farmer Kits’ to 61,125 farmers across the state under the National Natural Farming Mission. The initiative was formally inaugurated by Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao during the 86th episode of Rythu Nestam (Farmers’ Friend) video conference, held from the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister stressed that excessive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides has led to alarming health issues, including cancer, while also polluting groundwater and the environment. He urged farmers to transition to natural farming methods, describing them as the ultimate safeguard for both human health and ecological balance.

The distribution covers 489 clusters, with 125 farmers selected per cluster. Each farmer received a kit containing the book "Kshetra Darshini" on natural farming, a cloth bag, an ID card, a calendar, a cap, a pen, and a diary. Alongside the kits, awareness and training programs are being conducted to guide farmers in adopting eco-friendly practices.

Highlighting upcoming events, the Minister invited farmers to participate in the Rythu Mahotsavam (Farmers’ Festival) scheduled from March 20 to 22. The festival will feature over 150 stalls, interactive sessions with agricultural scientists, and awareness programs on modern technologies. On the concluding day, the Chief Minister will distribute Rythu Bharosa funds for the Yasangi season.

The Minister also congratulated agricultural officers for achieving 110% enrollment in the Farmer Registry, securing Telangana the top rank nationally and earning a special incentive of Rs 422.64 crores from the Centre.

The launch event was attended by Anvesh Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana State Seed Development Corporation; K. Surendra Mohan, Secretary of Agriculture; and B. Gopi, Director of Agriculture.