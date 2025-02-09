Telangana Leaders Meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Discuss Pending Financial Issues.

Gadwal : Telangana representatives met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at her residence in Delhi to discuss financial matters related to the state. During the meeting, they requested the swift release of pending funds and addressed various financial concerns affecting Telangana.

The key points presented to the Finance Minister included:

1. Restructuring of Debt for Various Corporations/SPVs: The delegation urged the issuance of guidelines to financial institutions for the restructuring of loans.

2. Pending Dues of ₹4,08,48,54,461: The representatives requested an expedited release of the outstanding amount due to the Telangana government.

3. Special Assistance Fund for Backward Districts: As per Section 94(2) of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014, Telangana is entitled to a special assistance fund for its backward districts. The delegation urged the central government to release these funds without further delay.

4. Correction of Allocation Errors in 2014-15 Financial Year: They pointed out discrepancies in the allocation of central government scheme funds in the 2014-15 financial year and requested rectification.

5. Payment of ₹208.24 Crore: The delegation demanded the reimbursement of ₹208.24 crore as per Section 56(2) of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014.

6. Resolution of Excess Liability Issue: The leaders discussed the additional financial burden allocated to Telangana Power Finance Corporation from Andhra Pradesh Power Finance Corporation and urged the central government to address this matter.

7. Transfer of Funds as per AP Reorganization Act: Telangana leaders sought clarity and immediate action on pending fund transfers under the 2014 Reorganization Act.

8. Settlement of Outstanding Dues Between Power Utilities: The delegation requested a resolution for the pending payments and dues between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana power utilities.

The meeting was attended by Members of Parliament Dr. Mallu Ravi, Balram Naik, Chamal Kiran Kumar Reddy, and other leaders. The delegation emphasized that resolving these financial issues is crucial for Telangana’s development and requested the Finance Minister’s intervention for a timely resolution.















