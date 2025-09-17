Telangana Liberation Day Celebrated with Grand Praja Palana Event in Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar: The District Collectorate in Mahabubnagar turned festive on Wednesday as people came together to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day along with Praja Palana Day in a big way.

State Excise & Prohibition and Cultural Affairs Minister Jupally Krishna Rao led the celebrations, joined by Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy, Jadcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy, Devarakadra MLA G. Madhusudhan Reddy (GMR) and District Collector Vijaya Indira Boi. They were welcomed warmly by officials, local leaders, and residents.

The event began with Minister Jupally hoisting the National Flag, while the crowd of students, citizens, and government staff cheered loudly. In his speech, the minister wished everyone on Telangana Liberation Day and said Praja Palana reflects the state’s goal of people-focused governance.

School students entertained the audience with patriotic songs, dances, and skits that highlighted Telangana’s culture and history. The performances were met with loud applause.





A key moment of the day was the felicitation of veteran freedom fighters, honoured with shawls and mementos for their role in Telangana’s struggle for freedom. The leaders also distributed notebooks to schoolchildren, encouraging them to study well and stay active in community life.

Among those present were District SP D. Janaki, MUDA Chairman Laxman Yadav, Market Committee Chairperson Bekkari Anita Madhusudhan Reddy, senior Congress leader Vinod Kumar, former Municipal Chairman Anand Goud, DCC General Secretary Siraj Khadri, SC Cell Chairman Sai Baba, and many local representatives.





The celebrations brought together people of all ages, honouring the sacrifices of the past and showing the government’s focus on good governance, culture, and public participation, making it a memorable day for Mahabubnagar.