Telangana logs less than 200 cases for 15th day 

Koti : The number of new COVID-19 cases continued to remain under the 200 mark for the 15th day in a row in Telangana as the total infection count rose to over 2.95 lakh, the government said on Sunday. Two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,610, a health department bulletin said.

Of the 150 fresh cases reported till 8 pm on Saturday, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the maximum with 25, followed by Rangareddy and MedchalMalkajgiri with 10 and 9 respectively, a health department bulletin said.

The total number of cases stood at2,95,581 while recoveries were at 2,92,032.

The downward trend over the past several weeks was reflected in the fall in active cases to 1,939 compared to 2,092 on February 1.

A total of 34,805 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far in the state to over 81 lakh. The samples tested per million population was over 2.17 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality and recovery rates in the state stood at 0.54 per cent and 98.79 per cent, compared to 1.4 per cent and 97.2 per cent respectively at the national level.

While 30,939 samples were tested in government labs, 3,866 tests were conducted in private labs. With this the cumulative number of tests conducted in the state rose to 81,04,264. Tests per million population climbed to 2,17,739.

Over 92 per cent of the beds in hospitals treating Covid cases remained vacant. As many as 8,126 beds out of 8,577 beds in 62 government hospitals were vacant. Similarly, in 217 private hospitals 6,996 out of 7,676 beds were vacant.

According to officials, 70 per cent of 2,95,581 cases reported in the state so far were asymptomatic.

The data shows that 63.90 per cent of those tested positive so far were aged between 21-50 years. As many as 22.91 per cent were aged above 51 years. The positive cases include 13.18 per cent who were below 20 years. Of the total cases, 60.44 per cent were male and 39.37 per cent female.