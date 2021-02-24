Telangana: Man dies after being injured by rooster knife in Jagtial

X
In a rare instant, a man was dead after accidentally being injured by a knife attached to the rooster. The incident took place at Lothunur village in Jagtial district. He was identified as T Satish.

It is learned that the knife which is usually three inches long was pierced into his groin injuring him seriously when he was secretly holding a cockfight along with a group of people. The man was declared brought dead by the doctors by the time he was rushed to the hospital.

Although cockfights are banned, the people organised it on Monday evening at Yellamma temple in the village. This was the first such death that took place in many years leaving the villagers in shock.

According to the police, the man was injured when he was leaving the rooster for the fight. The cock is said to have jumped and the knife pierced into his groin. The police said that those who participated in the cockfight will be held responsible for the man's death. A case has been registered.

