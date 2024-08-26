Live
- Safety audits to be carried out in industries: Collector
- Running fervour prevails at NMDC Hyderabad Marathon
- Main Accused undergoes lie detection test
- Spiritual fervour marks ‘Krishnashtami’ celebrations
- 18K adoptions since 2019, only 1,404 children with special needs find homes
- Police arrests man for opening fire at sweet shop
- Telangana Man, Sudanese Colleague Die After Losing Contact in Saudi Desert
- Revanth Reddy Initiated Kosgi Faces Enrollment Shortage
- Student mistakes pistol for toy, brings it to school
- Krishnaveni School celebrates Krishna Janmashtami
Just In
Telangana Man, Sudanese Colleague Die After Losing Contact in Saudi Desert
Mohammed Shehzad Khan, a 27-year-old resident of Karimnagar, Telangana, and his Sudanese colleague have tragically died from dehydration and exhaustion in Saudi Arabia’s Rub' al Khali desert
Karimnagar: Mohammed Shehzad Khan, a 27-year-old resident of Karimnagar, Telangana, and his Sudanese colleague have tragically died from dehydration and exhaustion in Saudi Arabia’s Rub' al Khali desert, also known as the Empty Quarter. The incident occurred after the two men lost their way in the desolate desert region.
Khan, who had been working for a telecommunications company in Saudi Arabia for the past three years, and his colleague found themselves in dire straits when their GPS signal was lost and Khan’s phone battery died. With no means to call for help, their situation worsened as their vehicle ran out of fuel, leaving them without transportation. Stranded in the extreme heat without food or water, the men faced life-threatening conditions.
Reports from NDTV indicate that the harsh environment of the Empty Quarter made their survival nearly impossible. Authorities are investigating the incident to understand how such a dire situation could have occurred and to address safety measures for workers in similar environments.