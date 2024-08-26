Telangana Man, Sudanese Colleague Die After Losing Contact in Saudi Desert

Karimnagar: Mohammed Shehzad Khan, a 27-year-old resident of Karimnagar, Telangana, and his Sudanese colleague have tragically died from dehydration and exhaustion in Saudi Arabia’s Rub' al Khali desert, also known as the Empty Quarter. The incident occurred after the two men lost their way in the desolate desert region.



Khan, who had been working for a telecommunications company in Saudi Arabia for the past three years, and his colleague found themselves in dire straits when their GPS signal was lost and Khan’s phone battery died. With no means to call for help, their situation worsened as their vehicle ran out of fuel, leaving them without transportation. Stranded in the extreme heat without food or water, the men faced life-threatening conditions.

Reports from NDTV indicate that the harsh environment of the Empty Quarter made their survival nearly impossible. Authorities are investigating the incident to understand how such a dire situation could have occurred and to address safety measures for workers in similar environments.