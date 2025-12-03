Telangana Media Delegation Interacts with Assam CM; State Showcases Decade of Peace, Growth and Industrial Revival

Assam / Hyderabad: The Chief Minister of Assam Hemanta Biswa Sarma responding to the question from Hans India on women safety and crime against women in state, informed that crime against women has reduced substantially—from around 30,000 cases earlier to 5,173 cases in the last three years—reflecting improved systems of protection, monitoring and redressal.

The chief minister stressed that the State is commitment to women’s safety and welfare. “Initiatives to increase girls’ enrolment in higher education, targeted support for anaemic pregnant women among tea tribes and multiple scholarship programmes have shown measurable impact,” said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

During an interaction with Telangana state media on Tuesday, who is on a seven-day tour to Assam, the chief minister said that the state police is being very strict in implementing the law and order, especially for the women. And related to drug menace, he said that the police been bursting the drug cartels and peddlers to eliminate the drug in state.

During the programme, the Chief Minister welcomed the visiting journalists and engaged in an open discussion on governance, development and Assam’s evolving socio-economic landscape.

In an interaction, the Chief Minister briefly touched upon Assam’s recent history, noting that although the State had witnessed prolonged periods of militant movements in the past, it has now remained peaceful for nearly a decade. He highlighted that around 8,000 former militants have been brought into the mainstream in the last few years. This sustained stability has enabled a sharp decline in violence across tribal and rural regions and created a conducive atmosphere for investment, infrastructure expansion and public welfare initiatives.

The Chief Minister informed the delegation that Assam is today counted among the high-performing states in several national indices. The State is witnessing a strong phase of industrial revival, with major projects—including fertilizer units, ethanol production facilities and an upcoming semiconductor plant—attracting investment estimated between Rs 4–5 lakh crore. He noted that the State has recorded a 36% growth in capital investment over the last year, reflecting a decisive shift toward asset creation and long-term economic strengthening. “Over the past five years, the Government has also provided two lakh government jobs to the youth,” said the CM.

Speaking on healthcare, the Chief Minister stated that nearly 6% of the State budget is allocated to the health sector. Assam is progressing towards the vision of “one district, one medical college,” with more than 15 medical colleges completed and 10 currently under construction. He added that the State is introducing India’s first proton-beam therapy machine in a government hospital. Further, 17 cancer hospitals are being established in partnership with the Tata Trust, significantly expanding advanced treatment access for the region.

The Chief Minister urged the Telangana media team to discover the culture and ethos of Assam over the next few days and witness the development journey first hand.