Telangana media visits Assam’s crown jewel: Dazzling Gateway of Guwahati floats as India’s first river terminal marvel

Hyderabad/Guwahati: The media delegation from Telangana on Tuesday visited The Gateway of Guwahati Terminal, India’s first-of-its-kind floating river transport hub, marking a major leap in Assam’s river infrastructure.

Located on the majestic Brahmaputra River in Guwahati, the terminal is designed to transform both inland water transport and tourism in the region. Positioned as a symbol of modern connectivity in the Northeast, the project embodies Assam’s forward-looking development strategy.

As highlighted: “The Gateway of Guwahati Terminal is not just a transport facility, it is a statement of Assam’s progressive vision. This project will boost river-based transport, promote tourism, and open new economic opportunities for the people of Assam.”

The hub boosts river-based public transport with efficient passenger movement, strengthens trade connectivity along National Waterway-2, enhances tourism, offering a new landmark on the Brahmaputra riverfront, and creates local jobs and business opportunities in hospitality, transport, and services.

The project received a significant financial contribution from the Government of India, with a total cost of Rs 632 crore for the combined riverfront and terminal.