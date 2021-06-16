Telangana: Minister KTR Inaugurated Double Bedroom Houses In Rajanna Siricilla District

Telangana Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development KTR and Minister Prashant Reddy on Wednesday inaugurated 264 double bedroom houses in the Ellareddypeta zone of the Siricilla district. Rajya Sabha members Santosh Kumar and TESCAB chairman Konduri Ravinder Rao were also present at the event. Speaking on this occasion, Minister KTR said that a double bedroom house is a symbol of self-respect. He also clarified that ration cards will be issued to all those eligible soon. The minister said that the construction of double bedroom houses has been undertaken without giving a chance to corruption. They are also supplying water to every house through the Mission Bhagiratha scheme.

KTR said double bedroom houses were handed over to the beneficiaries free of cost. He also suggested growing trees in the vacant space at houses. He said a small forest should grow by the time CM KCR comes here next year. He said that if the trees were grown, there will be no oxygen problem during the Covid-19 period. KTR also said that 4,75,000 people will be given new ration cards. No former Chief Minister had thought of giving pension to girls and women wrapping beedis. He lauded CM KCR for providing pensions, double bedroom houses, rythu bandhu and free electricity which are not available anywhere in the country.

