Telangana Minister Of Municipal Administration KTR Launched Free Drinking Water Scheme In Greater Hyderabad

KT Rama Rao, Telangana Minister of Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries, and IT & Commerce has launched a free drinking water scheme in Greater Hyderabad. The scheme will be applicable to bastis as well as apartments.

Each family will be provided 20,000 litres of drinking water free of cost. Excess charges will apply to additional water used if consumption exceeds 20,000 litres. Government has decided to provide free drinking water if there are no meters to the taps in bastis. On the other hand, it is mandatory to fix metersin the apartments.

KTR distributed zero water bills on this occasion. Ministers Mahmood Ali, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mallareddy, MLA Maganti Gopinath, Mayor BontuRammohan and Chief Secretary of Government Somesh Kumar were present at the occasion. The scheme will be implemented from the December bill which is to be issued in January.

The scheme will benefit a total of 10.08 lakh families in the twin cities. Out of the 10.08 lakh connections in Greater, only 2.37 lakh have meters. Through this scheme, beneficiaries of the free drinking water scheme will saveRs. 19.92 crore. Coming to the deadline for setting up the meters, it is 31st March 2020.